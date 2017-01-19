Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Put differences aside, says chief

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, January 19, 2017

THE Vunivalu of Natewa Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau has called on his people to unite and set their differences aside for the future generations of Natewa.

Speaking after his endorsement as the rightful holder of the Vunivalu title by the Native Lands Commission Appeals Tribunal, Ratu Ifereimi pledged his love and service to his people, adding that their wellbeing was important to him.

Ratu Ifereimi said the betterment of the district was something that he would not achieve alone.

He said the support of the people and the vanua was paramount.

The chief told his people that the doors of his home in Natewa was always open ready to serve the people.

"It is about time that we put our differences aside and come together for the betterment of Natewa," he said. "We the people of Natewa need to stick together and determine the future that we want for our future generations."

NLC Appeals Tribunal chairman Aminiasi Katonivualiku urged the chiefs within the district to let the hearing be the last of its kind.

He said the participation of the commission in such cases showed weakness in the traditional leadership structure in any community.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Facebook defamation
  2. Tribunal rules on title
  3. Educating your child
  4. Poll plan
  5. Put differences aside, says chief
  6. Date set for national census
  7. Champion on track in youth 7s
  8. New learning centre for kindergarten students
  9. Publication date set
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  8. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  9. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)