Put differences aside, says chief

THE Vunivalu of Natewa Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau has called on his people to unite and set their differences aside for the future generations of Natewa.

Speaking after his endorsement as the rightful holder of the Vunivalu title by the Native Lands Commission Appeals Tribunal, Ratu Ifereimi pledged his love and service to his people, adding that their wellbeing was important to him.

Ratu Ifereimi said the betterment of the district was something that he would not achieve alone.

He said the support of the people and the vanua was paramount.

The chief told his people that the doors of his home in Natewa was always open ready to serve the people.

"It is about time that we put our differences aside and come together for the betterment of Natewa," he said. "We the people of Natewa need to stick together and determine the future that we want for our future generations."

NLC Appeals Tribunal chairman Aminiasi Katonivualiku urged the chiefs within the district to let the hearing be the last of its kind.

He said the participation of the commission in such cases showed weakness in the traditional leadership structure in any community.