Tribunal rules on title

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau (left) and Native Land Commission's Appeals Tribunal chairman Aminiasi Katonivualiku. Picture: Luke Rawalai

THE Native Lands Commission's Appeals Tribunal has endorsed Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau as the rightful Vunivalu or traditional war lord of the Natewa district.

While reading the tribunal's decision on an appeal made by claimant to the title, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, tribunal chairman Aminiasi Katonivualiku said their decision was based on two facts.

Mr Katonivualiku said Ratu Rakuita had not finalised his claim as the head of the mataqali Valenisau which was a prerequisite to becoming a suitable contender for the title.

Responding to claims from Ratu Rakuita that letters of his formalisation as the head of the mataqali had been sent to the Cakaudrove provincial administrator office, Mr Katonivualiku said that neither the office nor the Native Lands Commission had received the letter.

Secondly, Mr Katonivualiku said according to the traditional iTaukei inheritance processes, the right to inherit a possession or a traditional title was accorded to the firstborn male and his children.

He said this could be changed in some circumstances especially in cases where the eldest son did not have any heirs, therefore passing rights of inheritance to younger males and their children.

However, he said the right to inherit in the traditional iTaukei way would always return to the eldest of any line. Mr Katonivualiku said while basing their judgement on these two facts, the commission had chosen Ratu Ifereimi as the rightful holder of the Vunivalu title.

Speaking to the people of Natewa yesterday, Mr Katonivualiku maintained that the passing of the title between the mataqali of Valenisau and Valelevu remained, saying it was officially recognised by the commission.

He advised the chiefs within the the district to let the hearing be the last of its kind, adding that the people of Natewa needed to solve the issue themselves because they best knew the solution to their problems. He said the Government would only step in to maintain peace and stability in the traditional setting using its records.