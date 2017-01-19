Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 19 January

Free screening for breast, cervical cancer

Avinesh Gopal
Thursday, January 19, 2017

MEDICAL screenings to detect breast and cervical cancer in women that normally cost a substantial amount of money will be conducted free in the country next month.

Apart from the screenings to detect cancer in women, there will also be free screening in cardiology and advanced orthopedic.

The free screenings from January 30 to February 10 will be conducted in four locations in the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Limited Fiji in partnership with the Government.

Dr Shekhar Kulkarni, a renowned onco-surgeon from Tata Cancer Hospital in India, will conduct the screenings for cancer and he will be assisted by Dr Nilam Kolte, who is a pathologist specialising in oncology (cancer).

SSPHL Fiji official Durdamya Munibhargav said apart from Pap smear tests, biopsy would also be performed in needy cases for the detection of cancer in women.

"The free screenings will be held in Suva, Nausori, Lautoka and Ba and the exact dates for the respective districts will be announced shortly," he said.

"All screenings will be performed in arrangement with the Fiji Government free of cost to the Fijian patients.

"Normally, the screenings or tests to detect cancer and cardiac problems cost a few hundred dollars, but we will do it free for the Fijians."

Mr Munibhargav said the screenings would be open to the general public and the team from India would make new medical records of people who get screened.

"In the event of the detection of any type of cancer, the patient will be advised of suitable treatment by the team of specialists after screening.

"And while screenings for cardiac problems will also be free, angiograms to detect blockages in the heart will be done at a cost set by the Government," said Mr Munibhargav.

People can make enquiries with the SSPHL Fiji team via email: pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.








