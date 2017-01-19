Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Date set for national census

Nasik Swami
Thursday, January 19, 2017

SEPTEMBER 17 has been fixed as the census night.

Government statistician Epeli Waqavonovono said the census night would start the country's national census after 10 years. Mr Waqavonovono said the national census would target about 190,000 households, with census collection lasting about 10 days.

"Preparatory work started last year with the mapping exercise," he said.

"For the 2017 census, the country would be subdivided into 1900 enumeration areas. Enumeration areas are small geographical units which are demarcated based on a workload criteria."

He said the census would gather information on age, sex, marital status, religion, family structure, education, employment/unemployment, types of economic activity, housing condition, toilet facilities, water supply and electricity supply.

"Small area data is particularly important for small area level planning as well as for disaster management planning."

Fiji's last census was in 2007.








