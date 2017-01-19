Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Facebook defamation

Aqela Susu
Thursday, January 19, 2017

FIJI'S first social media defamation lawsuit has finally made a significant stand.

This was after an action for damages for an alleged libel case filed against former radio personality Emosi Radrodro by Fiji Fashion Week (FFW) Ltd and its director Ellen Whippy-Knight came to a close yesterday in Suva.

Ms Whippy-Knight and FFW alleged that Mr Radrodro continued to publish defamatory and false statements about them on the social media platform Facebook.

Both plaintiffs claimed their reputation had been seriously damaged and their business continued to suffer losses and damages after these allegations.

However the defendant, Mr Radrodro, denied these claims.

In his judgment, High Court judge Justice Brito Mutunayagam ordered that Mr Radrodro pay $10,000 to Ms Whippy-Knight with costs summarily assessed in a sum of $2500.

He declined the claim for a permanent injunction and claims by Fiji Fashion Week Ltd that it also suffered losses and damages as a result of Mr Radrodro's action.

Justice Mutunayagam also ordered Fiji Fashion Week Ltd to pay Mr Radrodro costs summarily assessed in a sum of $2000.








