Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Thursday, January 19, 2017

A WOMAN was a bit sick and her husband tried his best to make her feel better.

He did it by cooking for her and cleaning the house.

Later that night, her friend invited her out to the nightclub, but her husband refused to let her go because of her sickness.

Beachcomber heard that after pleading with her husband, the woman was allowed to go.

Permission was granted on the condition that the woman wore socks to the nightclub and not drink alcohol.

The woman agreed, wore her mini dress, socks and high heel shoes. Beachcomber heard the woman drank only milk at the nightclub.

Who says you can't enjoy a night out at the club sorber?








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Facebook defamation
  2. Tribunal rules on title
  3. Educating your child
  4. Poll plan
  5. Put differences aside, says chief
  6. Date set for national census
  7. Champion on track in youth 7s
  8. New learning centre for kindergarten students
  9. Publication date set
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  8. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  9. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)