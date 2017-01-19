FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

A WOMAN was a bit sick and her husband tried his best to make her feel better.

He did it by cooking for her and cleaning the house.

Later that night, her friend invited her out to the nightclub, but her husband refused to let her go because of her sickness.

Beachcomber heard that after pleading with her husband, the woman was allowed to go.

Permission was granted on the condition that the woman wore socks to the nightclub and not drink alcohol.

The woman agreed, wore her mini dress, socks and high heel shoes. Beachcomber heard the woman drank only milk at the nightclub.

Who says you can't enjoy a night out at the club sorber?