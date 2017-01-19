Youth development

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some of the youths from the neighbouring villagers along the coral coast at the Warwick Youth Community "Make it Count" careers expo yesterday. Picturer: JOVESA NAISUA

THE youths of Fiji do not need handouts from society because what they need to be provided with is a hand-up, says Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou.

Speaking at the opening of the first Warwick Community "Make It Count Expo" in Sigatoka yesterday, Mr Tuitubou said the development of young people in the country was a priority investment of the Fijian Government.

"This is what this gathering is about, opportunities for youths, parents, schools, community leaders, resorts and stakeholders to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for all involved," he said.

"For the schools it is the opportunity to directly network with community youths and showcase the various courses they could enrol in and for parents this is the place to be better informed with the future school of your child.

"Given that this expo is for youths in the districts of Komave and Korolevu-i-wai, with youths from Namada Village through to Namatakula Village invited to attend, the community youths have direct link to their future employment potentials."

Warwick Fiji general manager Brad Downton said the three resorts — Warwick Fiji, The Naviti Resort and Tambua Sands, were always looking for trade personnel and strived to employ people from the local communities.

"It is of the utmost importance that Warwick Hotels and Resorts development strategies for the community and infrastructure investment programs focus their efforts on a sustainable rural development program," he said.

"This must include seeking and cementing partnerships with other stakeholders in and out of the country as well as the Fiji Government, non-governmental organisations and community members or community stakeholders."

Tui Vusu Ratu Siriako Naciwai Matabogi said the villagers were grateful to the resort community for establishing a positive platform for the sustainable development of the youths, families and villages.