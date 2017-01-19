Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 19 January

Publication date set

Editor
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Fiji Times Ltd's Hindi newspaper, Shanti Dut, will resume publication on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Readers can look forward to a new-look Shanti Dut with more reports, features, opinions, social pages, a bit of history, sports, and competitions where you can win fantastic prizes.

The 2017 Hindu religious calendar will be included in this year's first issue, so reserve a copy at a news agent near you.

We plan to be more interactive, so e-mail pictures of special social events with captions and a short report to Nilam Kumar on nkumar@fijitimes.com.fj or Rakesh Kumar on rkumar@fijitimes.com.fj.








