Publication date set

Fiji Times Ltd's Hindi newspaper, Shanti Dut, will resume publication on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Readers can look forward to a new-look Shanti Dut with more reports, features, opinions, social pages, a bit of history, sports, and competitions where you can win fantastic prizes.

The 2017 Hindu religious calendar will be included in this year's first issue, so reserve a copy at a news agent near you.

We plan to be more interactive, so e-mail pictures of special social events with captions and a short report to Nilam Kumar on nkumar@fijitimes.com.fj or Rakesh Kumar on rkumar@fijitimes.com.fj.