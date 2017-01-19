New learning centre for kindergarten students

/ Front page / News

THE Sakoca community outside Suva City yesterday was out in numbers to witness the opening of the Amazing Grace Kindergarten which will now provide early childhood education to 120 students living in the area.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy officially opened the kindergarten and thanked all stakeholders in making early childhood education accessible to students who most often have to travel quite a distance in order to enrol in the next available centre.

School secretary Epeli Botanibua said the idea to establish a school in the area started through a vision by the Shiloh Christian Centre's senior pastor Iliesa Lima.

Mr Botanibua said when their senior pastor told other church members of his vision, the congregation prayed about it and after five years, the vision became a reality.

"In 2012, we were told of the vision by our senior pastor and ever since then we have been praying about it, today marks that achievement with the opening of the kindergarten," he said.

He said the opening of the kindergarten had also allowed for their plans to be made known to the Minister for Education.

"We have also showed the minister our proposal to build a primary school just behind our church and we have the support of the minister.

"We thank God for his continuous grace on us, the kindergarten has four teachers and we're happy with the number of children who will be pioneering the school," he said.