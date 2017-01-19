Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New learning centre for kindergarten students

Mere Naleba
Thursday, January 19, 2017

THE Sakoca community outside Suva City yesterday was out in numbers to witness the opening of the Amazing Grace Kindergarten which will now provide early childhood education to 120 students living in the area.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy officially opened the kindergarten and thanked all stakeholders in making early childhood education accessible to students who most often have to travel quite a distance in order to enrol in the next available centre.

School secretary Epeli Botanibua said the idea to establish a school in the area started through a vision by the Shiloh Christian Centre's senior pastor Iliesa Lima.

Mr Botanibua said when their senior pastor told other church members of his vision, the congregation prayed about it and after five years, the vision became a reality.

"In 2012, we were told of the vision by our senior pastor and ever since then we have been praying about it, today marks that achievement with the opening of the kindergarten," he said.

He said the opening of the kindergarten had also allowed for their plans to be made known to the Minister for Education.

"We have also showed the minister our proposal to build a primary school just behind our church and we have the support of the minister.

"We thank God for his continuous grace on us, the kindergarten has four teachers and we're happy with the number of children who will be pioneering the school," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Facebook defamation
  2. Tribunal rules on title
  3. Educating your child
  4. Poll plan
  5. Put differences aside, says chief
  6. Date set for national census
  7. Champion on track in youth 7s
  8. New learning centre for kindergarten students
  9. Publication date set
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  8. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  9. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)