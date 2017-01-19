/ Front page / News

TWO major opposition parties are strategising how they can attract more voters from the larger sectors of the population.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad and Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said they were strategising to secure the votes of the iTaukei and Fijians of Indian descent respectively.

Mr Rabuka said his party needed the votes of the Fijians of Indian descent in the 2018 general election.

To achieve the support of the Fijians of Indian descent in a year's time, he said the party was conducting a research to persuade the voters because they needed the numbers.

Prof Prasad said his party had started building support from all corners of the country, including the iTaukei.

"When I took over the leadership of the National Federation Party in 2014, one of the first things I did was to ensure that we become a truly multiracial party and NFP always attracted some of the best iTaukei candidates and leaders throughout its history," he said.

He said many people — the iTaukei, Fijians of Indian descent, the elderly and the young — felt that NFP was an alternative for them.

"The year 2014 was probably the most significant year for NFP in the sense that we were able to attract some of the best qualified iTaukei candidates and I think that helped us in our results. The NFP president in Rakiraki is an iTaukei, we have our president who is an iTaukei, management board is well represented by iTaukei, so the NFP has already, in a very significant way, cast itself as a truly multiracial party and we continue to build our support and base throughout the country.

"And in the past two years, we have received even more support from many corners of the iTaukei community.

"We have regular management board meetings, regular working committee meetings, we had our AGM, so you know, being the oldest party in the country, it has certain traditions and I think those long held values of democracy, human rights helped NFP survive this long."