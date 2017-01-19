Educating your child

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Tacirua Fijian Primary School with prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the opening of the Jeremaia College in Tacirua yesterday. Picture: RAMA

MY Government doesn't simply talk about the importance of education, we make access to quality education a reality, said Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday while opening Jeremiah College in Suva

The college provides Year 9 education to 37 students.

Mr Bainimarama reminded students, teachers and members of the community present at the event of the need to support the education of every child.

He said there would be classrooms constructed for Years 10, 11, 12 and 13 in the coming years, provided the interest from students grew to a reasonable number.

He said construction of schools in villages, communities located in the outskirts of town and city boundaries shows Government's commitment in bringing education to children who do not live in urban centres.

"Today is a tremendous occasion for the people of Tacirua and all of its surrounding settlements, as it marks the start of an education journey that will carry your children and the many generations to come into a new era of knowledge and prosperity," he said.

"This new school is one of many developments throughout Fiji that my Government is working hard to bring into our communities - so that every Fijian has an equal shot at bettering their lives, and my Government is working equally hard on the global stage to protect all the progress we have already achieved in that regard."

Mr Bainimarama also congratulated the pioneering students for making history.

"This school belongs to you and your community, care for it, respect it and do your duty in paving the way for the generations of students that will follow."

