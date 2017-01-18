Hong Kong in Fiji for intensive training

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:53PM A 15-man Hong Kong squad reunited with their former coach Gareth Baber in an opportunity to train alongside Olympic champions, Fiji.

A statement from the HK7s team�s PR agency, Empower Marketing Asia said the team had one run with the Fiji national 7s team.

"We had a live training session with the Fijian team on Monday which was very tough but will be beneficial for our boys going into the tournament this weekend," said interim coach, Jevon Groves.

"The Coral Coast Sevens in Sigatoka this weekend features many tough local Fijian sides and a strong field of international invitational teams."

"I�m looking for performances rather than results this week and being able to play in a tough Fijian competition will benefit our preparation for the tough assignments ahead."