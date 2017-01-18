Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijiana 7s need to finance plan

VUNIWAQA BOLA-BARI
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Update: 7:49PM THE Telecom Fijiana 7s team need financial assistance execute coach Iliesa Tanivula�s plans.

Of the many challenges the team faces, Tanivula said the biggest was the �financial side of it.�

The coach said players need financial benefits.

"Those days are gone, rugby has evolved, and for now it�s a lifestyle."

"You make a life out of it and if you look around the world, that�s one reason most of the players leave our shores to get a contract to look after themselves and look after their family. For us we just got to look after our players."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)