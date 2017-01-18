Fijiana 7s need to finance plan

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:49PM THE Telecom Fijiana 7s team need financial assistance execute coach Iliesa Tanivula�s plans.

Of the many challenges the team faces, Tanivula said the biggest was the �financial side of it.�

The coach said players need financial benefits.

"Those days are gone, rugby has evolved, and for now it�s a lifestyle."

"You make a life out of it and if you look around the world, that�s one reason most of the players leave our shores to get a contract to look after themselves and look after their family. For us we just got to look after our players."