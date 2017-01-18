Rabuka: Winston school rebuild delay unacceptable

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:37PM SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the delay in the repair and rehabilitation of schools affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year was unacceptable.

In a just-released statement, Mr Rabuka said the idea to find sponsors to bid for and repair selected schools was unfair and left out many schools in the remote and maritime areas.

"I am a former student of QVS but I recognise the continuing urgent needs of all the other cyclone affected schools," he said.



