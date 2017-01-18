Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rabuka: Winston school rebuild delay unacceptable

CHARLENE LANYON
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Update: 7:37PM SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the delay in the repair and rehabilitation of schools affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year was unacceptable.

In a just-released statement, Mr Rabuka said the idea to find sponsors to bid for and repair selected schools was unfair and left out many schools in the remote and maritime areas.

"I am a former student of QVS but I recognise the continuing urgent needs of all the other cyclone affected schools," he said.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)