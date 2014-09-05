Lagilagi project protester pleads guilty

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:36PM A MAN alleged to have been against the Lagilagi housing project at Jittu Estate in Vatuwaqa today pleaded guilty to one count of disobedience of lawful order.

Akuila Raicabecabe appeared before Magistrate Waleen George at the Suva Magistrates Court.

The offence took place on September 5, 2014.

The accused had disobeyed a Civil Jurisdiction order and entered the Lagilagi Hall which was part of the construction site on state approval for lease.

The court heard Raicabecabe was a member of the Jittu Estate Land Trust Committee which was against the development.

Upon taking his plea, Raicabecabe informed the court that he was at the hall on the said date to attend an election workshop facilitated by the Fijian Elections Office.

Magistrate George found him guilty as charged and will deliver his sentence on March 21.

