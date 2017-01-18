Hundred youths at resort expo

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:34PM MORE than 100 unemployed youths from villages along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka were part of the first-ever Warwick Community 'Make It Count Expo' held at the Warwick Fiji resort today.

Representatives from tertiary institutions and employment agencies were present to provide youths with advise on appropriate courses to take and assistance and grants they could access.

Warwick Fiji general manager Brad Downton said the hotel was invested in providing positive opportunities for the surrounding villages and communities.