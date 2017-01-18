Works begin on $20m USP hostel

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:27PM CONSTRUCTION of a 400-bed hostel which will cost $20 million is underway at the University of the South Pacific�s Laucala Campus in Suva.

A press release from the USP today said the project is part of the university�s 2013-2018 strategic plan to promote student support and success.

Professor Rajesh Chandra, the university�s vice chancellor confirmed the building, to be called 12th Hall would accommodate the USP�s �growing international student population.�

�The plan for the construction of the building is a direct response to the demand for increasing on-campus student accommodation,� Professor Chandra stated.

"The construction will enable the University to utilize available land earmarked for student accommodation and develop blocks of affordable accommodation suitable to different student needs, including international accommodation and married quarters."

12th Hall will be modern and have basic amenities to cater for local, regional and international students. It will house four blocks of twin bedrooms, three blocks of single rooms and one block of two-bedroom married quarters.