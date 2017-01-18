Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Capture system to record lectures at USP

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Update: 7:05PM THE University of the South Pacific will be introducing the region's first ever lecture capture system allowing students from outside Suva to access lectures offered at Laucala campus.

The university said the system is one of the largest in the Pacific and gives students access to video and audio recordings of many of their lectures and activities. 

In a press release, vice chancellor, Professor Rajesh Chandra said, "The new technology gives students the chance to learn and study at their own pace and will let them revisit course content at any point or catch up on lectures on a particularly complex topic and to navigate easily to search for the content they need."

"This is particularly useful when they miss a session due to illness, timetable clashes or to simply use it for revision purposes during exam periods."

The system, which records everything that takes place during a lecture will be functioning at the seven lecture theatres on Laucala Campus by the start of the first semester on February 6.








