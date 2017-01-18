Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Supermarket donates $26 to cancer society

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Update: 6:39PM NEW World Supermarket plans to continue supporting the fight against cancer after it donated $26,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society today.

The company's marketing coordinator, Maawiya Begum made the commitment at a handover ceremony in Vatuwaqa.

Begum said the staff had worked hard together to raise the donation. 

"Some of our staff shaved their heads to raise further awareness, there were collection tins at every register in store and our staff also put up posters in store to highlight our goals in the fight against cancer and to show our customers how they could assist," she said. 

Begum added they had created their own merchandise in which fifty cents from all sales were donated. 

Fiji Cancer Society Manager, Belinda Chan said the donation would be used to provide transportation and medication for cancer patients.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)