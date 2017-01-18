Supermarket donates $26 to cancer society

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:39PM NEW World Supermarket plans to continue supporting the fight against cancer after it donated $26,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society today.

The company's marketing coordinator, Maawiya Begum made the commitment at a handover ceremony in Vatuwaqa.

Begum said the staff had worked hard together to raise the donation.

"Some of our staff shaved their heads to raise further awareness, there were collection tins at every register in store and our staff also put up posters in store to highlight our goals in the fight against cancer and to show our customers how they could assist," she said.

Begum added they had created their own merchandise in which fifty cents from all sales were donated.

Fiji Cancer Society Manager, Belinda Chan said the donation would be used to provide transportation and medication for cancer patients.