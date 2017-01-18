Usamate represents Fiji at PALM

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:37PM MINISTER for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate represented the Fijian Government at this year's 3rd Pacific Islands Leaders (PALM) Ministerial Interim meeting between Forum Island Countries and Japan.

A government statement said in delivering Fiji's remarks, Mr Usamate spoke on trade, investment and business development issues and the need to develop investment and business opportunities that create jobs for PICs.

In terms of the issues that may be reflected on the agenda of the PALM 8 Meeting in 2018 he suggested that trade in services needs to discussed as an area of international trade that most PICs could be engaged in.

The need to look at SMEs from Prefectural Government to engage with PICs counterparts, given their comparable economies of scale is to be encouraged through Japanese assistance.

Minister Usamate was joined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Ambassador Robin Nair and Fiji's Ambassador to Japan, Isikeli Mataitoga.

Assisting the Fiji Delegation were Mr Isikeli Nadalo, First Secretary and Ms Kelera Savu second secretary at the Fiji Embassy in Tokyo.