PM: Education access expanding

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Update: 6:36PM ACCESS to education is expanding all over Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment while opening Jeremiah College in Tacirua, Tamavua today.

He said the Government of the day Government has made the expansion of education options for our young people a top priority.

"We want the next generation of Fijians to have every possible chance to succeed and do well." 

"We want our schools to be in the communities they serve," Mr Bainimarama said.

He congratulated the pioneer students of Jeremiah College for making history today. 

"This school belongs to you and your community � care for it, respect it and do your duty in paving the way for the generations of students that will follow."








