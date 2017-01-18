Commission chooses Natewa chief

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM CHIEFS and representatives of the traditional clans of Natewa gathered at the chiefly village this morning to witness the judgement of the Native Lands Commission Appeals Tribunal on the disputed Vunivalu of Natewa title.

While reading his judgement, chairman Aminiasi Katonivualiku said they had endorsed Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau as the rightful holder of the Vunivalu title.

Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, the eldest son of the previous Vunivalu had appealed an earlier Commission decision to give the title to Ratu Ifereimi.