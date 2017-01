/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Radrodro has to pay FJFW boss Ellen Whippy-Knight $10,000. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Update: 5:46PM EMOSI Radrodro, a former radio personality was ordered to pay $10,000 to Fiji Fashion Week Limited managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight.

Radrodro was sued by Fiji Fashion Week Limited and Ms Whippy-Knight for defamation.

The order was handed down in a judgment by Justice Brito Mutunayagam in the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

This is the first case of defamation involving social media.

