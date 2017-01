/ Front page / News

Update: 4:05PM A MAN convicted of one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs was this morning sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Nishal Rohit Roy appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

The offence took place on September 1, 2015 at the Suva Remand Centre. The accused was found in possession of 1.4 grams of cannabis sativa.