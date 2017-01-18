FNPF to hold public forums

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:04PM FOUR public forums to help members of the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) understand the benefits of their superannuation fund will take place between January 26 to February 11.

According to the FNPF Chief Operating Officer Jaoji Koroi, the laws which govern then nations only superannuation fund require the board hold annual member forums.

The member forums are to update members and pensioners on the financial performance of the FNPF in the past financial year as well as inform them of the future outlook and key activities for the next financial year.

Mr Koroi said members will also be able to discuss their concerns about the FNPF.

"The annual member forum has been conducted every year since 2012. This year would be the fifth consecutive Forum that the Fund has conducted," Mr Koroi said.

The forums will take place at the four major centres at the venues below: