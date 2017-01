/ Front page / News

Update: 3:44PM VUNICUICUI water woes will soon be resolved, says the chief executive officer of the Water Authority of Fiji, Opetaia Ravai.

Ravai responded to concerns raised by the residents of Vunicuicui, outside Labasa early this week.

Mr Ravai said the area had been surveyed and the WAF�s planning and design team were working on the issue.

"We are aware of the situation faced by the people of Vunicuicui area and we have a proposed plan in place to solve their water issue."