Charges for legal commission secretary consolidated

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Update: 3:41PM THE charges for the former secretary of the Independent Legal Services Commission, Afrana Rahiman Nisha have been consolidated.

Ms Nisha is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for six counts of falsification of documents and two counts of obtaining a financial advantage. The offences took place between 2012 and 2014.

The matter was called this morning before Magistrate Margaret Mua at the Suva Magistrates court to check on the consolidation of charges.

Joseph Work appeared for FICAC while Kalesi  Marama appeared for Ms Nisha on instructions of Iqbal Khan and Associates.

It is alleged the accused dishonestly falsified six Bank of Baroda cheques amounting to $13,599.10 by forging signatures of the Solicitor General of Fiji and the payees and as a result of this conduct obtained a financial advantage of $13,599.10 from the Independent Legal Services Commission knowing that she was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

The matter has been adjourned to March 3, 2017 for plea.








