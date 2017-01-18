Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bulileka upgrade to improve access

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Update: 3:40PM THE newly upgraded Bulileka road in Labasa will soon be improved and be endure rainy weather says Fiji Roads Authority contractor, Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

FHH Savusavu Depot stablising supervisor George Hughes says the community will be pleased when works are completed.

"Members of the community in Bulileka including, farmers and businesses that rely on Bulileka road will be happier now that the road condition has been improved," he said.

Mr Hughes said the Fulton Hogan Hiways crew are currently working on a 2,000 square metre section of Bulileka Road which is  five kilometres outside Labasa Town.

"The crew are digging out the deteriorating section and stablising the road with cement before it is sealed," he said








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)