Bulileka upgrade to improve access

Update: 3:40PM THE newly upgraded Bulileka road in Labasa will soon be improved and be endure rainy weather says Fiji Roads Authority contractor, Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

FHH Savusavu Depot stablising supervisor George Hughes says the community will be pleased when works are completed.

"Members of the community in Bulileka including, farmers and businesses that rely on Bulileka road will be happier now that the road condition has been improved," he said.

Mr Hughes said the Fulton Hogan Hiways crew are currently working on a 2,000 square metre section of Bulileka Road which is five kilometres outside Labasa Town.

"The crew are digging out the deteriorating section and stablising the road with cement before it is sealed," he said