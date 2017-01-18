Civoniceva trials for U16

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:39PM THE Petero Civoniceva Foundation is coordinating trials to select players for a new under-16 team that will enter the Fiji National Rugby League competition in 2017.

The team will complement the foundation's existing school and community programmes and provide a pathway through to competitive sport.

The trials will be held at the AFL Grounds in Namaka, Nadi next Monday and Wednesday from 4pm-5.30pm.

Selections will be held on Saturday January 28 from 10am to 11.30am.

Foundation co-founder Chris Tomlinson said players attending trials must be 15 to 16 years old.