Former TLTB officer awaits sentence for bribery

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Update: 2:05PM Mesake Beranaliva who was charged in 2013 by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared before Magistrate Chandani Dias. He was convicted in January 10, 2017.

In May 2013, Beranaliva received $300 for showing the boundary pegs on a piece of land to be leased by the TLTB to Navinesh Naicker.

Between May and June 2013, Beranaliva accepted $600 for issuing an offer letter on a piece of land to Navinesh Naicker.

Beranaliva is on bail pending sentencing on March 3, 2017.








