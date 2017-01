/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The FVF will host the Vulaca Tournament in February. Picture: Supplied

Update: 1:59PM THE Vulaca volleyball tournament usually held in January will be played next month.

A meeting has been scheduled for the Central Volleyball Associations and Fiji Volleyball Federation to be held next Tuesday to discuss tournament dates says FVF president Elesi Ketedromo.

"We may have to move it to mid-Feb but that will be decided in out meeting next Tuesday," Ketedromo said.

Meanwhile FVF is also currently working on reviewing their constitution.