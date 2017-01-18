Labasa water supply disruption

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:17PM RESIDENTS of Qawa Road in Labasa will not have water supply until 4pm this afternoon, the Fiji Water Authority confirmed.

The disruption was caused by a burst main along the Qawa Primary School Road.

WAF customers in the following areas will be affected by the disruption:

Qawa Circular Road

Vunivau Temple Road

Vunivau Paras Point

Cawaira Road

"Water carts are currently on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises. Supply is expected to be restored by 5pm," the WAF said.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 or email contact@waf.com.fj