Update: 12:14PM POLICE have completed the post mortem examination for a 48-year-old Lautoka market vendor who allegedly died at the Lautoka Hospital after being involved in a serious car accident last week.

Spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the examination confirmed Mohammed Rasheed�s death was consistent to injuries sustained as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Mr Rasheed was on his way to Nadi when his vehicle veered off road in Sabeto.