No heavy vehicles on Bau road

+ Enlarge this image FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes at the Bau Tikina Access Road. Picture: Supplied/FRA

Update: 12:07PM THE new Bau Tikina Road is closed to buses and open only to vehicles not heavier than 18 tonnes.

The Fiji Roads Authority announced that buses would have to continue to disembarking passengers at Kasavu on the Kings Road, so people can board a corresponding bus on the other side.

"This decision ensures that the FRA is preventing any accident or incident that may put the lives of the travelling public in danger. This will also contribute towards easing the flow of traffic and ensuring traffic safety," said Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said the Bau Tikina Access Road was an emergency route opened up to provide alternative access to Tailevu following the slip at Kasavu which hindered access on the Kings Road.

"The Bau Tikina Access Road remains open to vehicles up to a maximum weight restriction of 18 tonnes, excluding buses carrying public passengers," Hutchinson said.

Motorists must plan ahead to avoid delays and inconvenience.