Students participate in community program

FIFTY-FOUR medical students from Australia, New Zealand and Fiji participated in a two-week community program called Fiji Village Project (FVP) to ensure proper healthcare for villagers in Fiji.

Fiji National University is the only institution from Fiji that is part of the program and participants need to apply to be part of the project.

This year, the medical students travelled to Nabaitavu Village and Nasavu Village in Naitasiri to carry out medical checkups.

A total of $45,000 was fundraised by the three participating countries to cater for the costs of the project.

FVP co-ordinator Erima Raikoti said working alongside other medical students from universities in Australia and New Zealand was a great experience.

"We conducted health screenings, tooth extraction, tooth whitening, tooth fillings, eye-sight checks and awareness seminars on reducing non-communicable diseases," she said.

"Apart from the medical checkups, our main project was donating three 5000-litre water tanks and a 10,000-litre water tank to the village of Nabaitavu."

Ms Raikoti said they conducted a survey with the provincial council and an engineering company to select a village that was in need of water tanks.

She said FVP was a strictly student-based group, however, doctors and dentists accompanied the students on the village trips to work on medical cases such as circumcision, Pap smear tests or tooth extraction.

Members of the project consisted 27 Fijians, 13 Australian and 14 New Zealand students. This was the 10th year for the project.

The community project ended last weekend.