Squatter concern

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A squatter settlement along Beaumont Rd in Narere, Nasinu. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE increasing number of people living in squatter settlements is a major concern for the Nasinu Town Council.

The council says there are about 10,000 people living in informal settlements in the area.

This was revealed to this newspaper by the council's chief executive officer Akhtar Ali.

Mr Ali said these numbers had increased over the years and the council had no powers to remove people.

"Squatter numbers have increased and these people settle down at places convenient to them. This problem is a very complex one. We don't have any legislative control in the squatter areas," he said.

He said most of the land in Nasinu belonged to the iTaukei Lands Trust Board, Lands Department, Housing Authority and private organisations.

"Most land belong to many different entities and owners and people take advantage of this vacant lands and start building houses on them."

Mr Ali said despite people living in these settlements and not paying rates, the council still provided garbage collection services in these areas.

"We have placed waste bins and these get collected two or three times in a week," he said.

Some of the informal settlements in the Nasinu area are the River Rd settlement in Narere, Tuirara settlement in Makoi and the Veirasi settlement in Nadera.

About 120,000 people currently live in the Nasinu area.