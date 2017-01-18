Fiji Time: 9:30 PM on Wednesday 18 January

220 bridges on FRA priority list

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) says 220 bridges around the country are on its priority list.

Of these, 60 bridges have been identified as in need of critical works, says FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

"As a result of more detailed and frequency of inspection carried out by us, we have made observations on which bridges need to be fixed and replaced," he said.

"Our number one priority is public safety and we don't want bridges to fail. We have done our technical assessment on these."

Mr Hutchinson said the FRA would have to put temporary bridging in place to carry out long-term repairs and replacements on the damaged bridges.

"These bridge numbers are from all divisions around the country and we are looking at putting temporary steel bridges beside some of the damaged ones to continue work on them."

He estimates the cost to carry out the maintenance work between $20 million to $25m.








