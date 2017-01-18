Royals to visit Fijian exhibition

/ Front page / News

THE Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are expected to visit the University of East Anglia in the UK next Friday and be given a tour of "Fiji: Art and Life in the Pacific" — a comprehensive exhibition of Fiji since the 18th century.

A press release by the university stated that Fiji's high commissioner to the UK Jitoko Tikolevu would be present at the event.

"Fiji: Art and Life in the Pacific, is the most comprehensive exhibition about Fiji ever assembled and was opened by the President of Fiji, Jioji Konrote, in October last year," the statement stated.

"The exhibition is curated by members of UEA's Sainsbury Research Unit for the Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas and includes more than 280 objects and works of art on loan from museums across the UK and from the Fiji Museum.

"It includes a wide range of sculptures, textiles, ceramics, ornaments, bowls, weapons and clothing, taking the visitor on a journey through the art and cultural history of Fiji since the late 18th century."

The centrepiece was a newly-commissioned traditional Fijian double-hulled sailing canoe, the release added.

"This was also featured in The Queen's 90th birthday celebration at Windsor Castle last year. The Queen will also see a very fine tabua, or ceremonial whale's tooth, which is on loan from the Royal Collection Trust and was presented to Her Majesty on her first visit to Fiji in 1953."