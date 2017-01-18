Dealing with climate change

/ Front page / News

THE American Embassy is planning to launch a project to combat the impacts of climate change in the Pacific region.

This was revealed by the US ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin, as she handed over humanitarian assistance tools and equipment to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.

The project — Climate Ready — will focus mainly on the issues of climate change finances and a framework dealing with the effects of global warming.

Ms Cefkin said through the USAID, the US Government built programs to combat the impacts of climate change in the Pacific region.

"The US Government builds the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities in the Pacific Island region to the impacts of climate change," she said.

"One of the top priorities for the US Embassy in Suva is working with our partners in the Pacific to curb global warming and also to build resilience to the increased frequency and severity of storms."

She also thanked the Fijian Government for being selected to preside over the COP 23 conference in Bonn, Germany, later in the year.

Climate Ready is a five-year project that seeks to award up to $23.9 million to help 12 Pacific Island countries.

The grant will benefit the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu to become more resilient to climate disturbances and protect the lives and livelihoods of their citizens by enabling them to access climate financing from international sources. 