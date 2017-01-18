Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

The reality of tropical cyclones

Charlene Lanyon
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

THE wind hazard during tropical cyclones (TCs) can be dwarfed by the impact of storm surges, flooding and landslides, says Fiji-born Australian scientist Savin Chand.

In his latest research — El Nino-driven tropical cyclone climate projections for the Pacific — Mr Chand said although TCs varied in strength, the TCs the research focused on were those with sustained winds that exceeded gale force winds of 64 kilometres per hour.

"Wind damage is highly dependent on the wind speed and duration and, of course, the type of structures and vegetation impacted," Mr Chand said.

"This can include very intense TCs with sustained winds greater than 250 km/h such as the major hurricanes and TCs that impacted northern Australia, Southwest Pacific and South Indian Ocean.

"However, the wind hazard can be dwarfed by the impact of storm surge, landslides and flooding and storm surges occur when a TC causes the sea level to rise, sometimes up to 10 metres and this leads to massive waves reaching far inland devastating structures and vegetation in its path."

Mr Chand said salt water inundation also damaged soil and led to years of reduced agricultural yield.

"Storm surge is of particular concern to Pacific Island nations, especially those with high proportions of their land below 10 metres in elevation," he said.

Storm surge was responsible for the loss of vegetation, homes and two lives during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)