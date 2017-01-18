The reality of tropical cyclones

/ Front page / News

THE wind hazard during tropical cyclones (TCs) can be dwarfed by the impact of storm surges, flooding and landslides, says Fiji-born Australian scientist Savin Chand.

In his latest research — El Nino-driven tropical cyclone climate projections for the Pacific — Mr Chand said although TCs varied in strength, the TCs the research focused on were those with sustained winds that exceeded gale force winds of 64 kilometres per hour.

"Wind damage is highly dependent on the wind speed and duration and, of course, the type of structures and vegetation impacted," Mr Chand said.

"This can include very intense TCs with sustained winds greater than 250 km/h such as the major hurricanes and TCs that impacted northern Australia, Southwest Pacific and South Indian Ocean.

"However, the wind hazard can be dwarfed by the impact of storm surge, landslides and flooding and storm surges occur when a TC causes the sea level to rise, sometimes up to 10 metres and this leads to massive waves reaching far inland devastating structures and vegetation in its path."

Mr Chand said salt water inundation also damaged soil and led to years of reduced agricultural yield.

"Storm surge is of particular concern to Pacific Island nations, especially those with high proportions of their land below 10 metres in elevation," he said.

Storm surge was responsible for the loss of vegetation, homes and two lives during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.