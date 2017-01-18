Land claim

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The representative of four tokatoka from Sabeto, Maciu Salasusu. Picture: AVINESH GOPAL

MEMBERS of certain tokatoka (family unit) in Nadi are concerned about what they claim is the disarrangement of their land and lot numbers since the construction of the Vaturu dam more than 30 years ago.

The representative of four family units from Sabeto, Maciu Salasusu, said he lodged several complaints with authorities in regards to this issue, however all his attempts for a solution had been in vain.

Mr Salasusu claimed the land being distributed to each tokatoka had been clustered since the Vaturu dam was constructed, leading to the inaccurate distribution of land.

"On the map, Lot 21 is wrongly written under Lot 31 and now belongs to Mount Qoqa, when it rightfully belonged to the people of the tokatoka Nasalaulu," he claimed.

"Also, Lot 32 A has been misplaced on the map as it belonged to the tokatoka Totoko and since that has been written off, it has been given back to the tokatoka Nakauvadra when it should have been returned to tokatoka Nasalaulu and not Qoqa."

Mr Salasusu said since the tokatoka Tavuki was written off, Lot 21 should have also been returned to tokatoka Navuke.

He also asked how mataqali (clan) Qoqa was able to claim the land that rightfully belonged to the other tokatoka.

He claimed that because of the misplacement of land and lot numbers, there had been great confusion over land arrangement and lot numbers throughout the Vaturu catchment area.

Mr Salasusu claims to represent the four tokatoka in Vaturu namely Nasalaulu, Nasalatawa, Naivua and Navuke.

ITaukei Land Trust Board general manager Tevita Kuruvakadua said the issue would come under the jurisdiction of the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission (TLFC).

Mr Kuruvakadua also said Mr Salasusu's issue had been responded to by the TLFC, however Mr Salasusu and his clan continued to dispute this determination based on reasons only known to them.

TLTB's deputy general manager operation, research and development Solomoni Nata said earlier this year the permanent secretary for iTaukei Affairs and other government officials met the landowners at Nagado Village and Natawa Village.

"The claims by Mr Maciu Salasusu for his mataqali is contradictory to the records of the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission, hence were ruled out," he said.

"The mataqali boundaries had been surveyed and registered many years ago and are official documents of government relating to the iTaukei landownership kept by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and were maintained as correct."