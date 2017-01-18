Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM on climate threat

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

WHEN taking stock of the scale of security risks the Pacific region faces, none compares with the threat climate change poses to many low-lying nations, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He said the Pacific region had no choice but to give this crisis all the energy, rigorous attention and sincere commitment that it could muster.

"And as you all are aware, Fiji has been elected to preside over the United Nations climate change negotiations at the Conference of Parties (COP23) in November, and we are also co-hosting the UN Oceans, with Sweden in June," he said.

"So clearly these are issues close to our heart and major cornerstones of our foreign policy and I'm glad to see that regional co-operation on climate change has been given due prominence on our agenda."

Mr Bainimarama said he looked forward to the issues discussed by members of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum which would discuss issues of security, justice and peace building as highlighted under Sustainable Development Goal 16.

"I look forward to increased co-operation among us on climate change adaptation, the conservation of our oceans, seas and marine resources and disaster risk reduction."

The first day of 25th APPF meeting in Sigatoka on Monday focused on various aspects of national security.

including strengthening systems of border control and monitoring to combat human trafficking and drug trafficking.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)