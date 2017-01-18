PM on climate threat

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Heads of Delegations pose for a photo at the 25th Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

WHEN taking stock of the scale of security risks the Pacific region faces, none compares with the threat climate change poses to many low-lying nations, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He said the Pacific region had no choice but to give this crisis all the energy, rigorous attention and sincere commitment that it could muster.

"And as you all are aware, Fiji has been elected to preside over the United Nations climate change negotiations at the Conference of Parties (COP23) in November, and we are also co-hosting the UN Oceans, with Sweden in June," he said.

"So clearly these are issues close to our heart and major cornerstones of our foreign policy and I'm glad to see that regional co-operation on climate change has been given due prominence on our agenda."

Mr Bainimarama said he looked forward to the issues discussed by members of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum which would discuss issues of security, justice and peace building as highlighted under Sustainable Development Goal 16.

"I look forward to increased co-operation among us on climate change adaptation, the conservation of our oceans, seas and marine resources and disaster risk reduction."

The first day of 25th APPF meeting in Sigatoka on Monday focused on various aspects of national security.

including strengthening systems of border control and monitoring to combat human trafficking and drug trafficking.