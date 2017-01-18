Fiji Time: 9:30 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ratu Isoa's daughter questioned

Litia Cava
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

THE third defence witness in the trial of suspended Opposition member Ratu Isoa Tikoca was cross-examined by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) yesterday.

Asenaca Tikoca, who is the daughter of Ratu Isoa had informed the court earlier that according to the accounts she kept, Government owed $4436 to Ratu Isoa. FICAC prosecutor Rashmi Aslam informed the witness that an examination on the same information showed that Ratu Isoa owed Government $11,239.

Asenaca Tikoca informed the court that she got involved in the case as she is the daughter of Ratu Isoa and is also an accountant.

She also said that she had applied accounting principles to prepare the document for FICAC.

Ratu Isoa, who is charged by FICAC for failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election, appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua.

FICAC and defence have been given seven days to file for written closing submissions. The case will be called again on January 31.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)