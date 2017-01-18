Ratu Isoa's daughter questioned

/ Front page / News

THE third defence witness in the trial of suspended Opposition member Ratu Isoa Tikoca was cross-examined by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) yesterday.

Asenaca Tikoca, who is the daughter of Ratu Isoa had informed the court earlier that according to the accounts she kept, Government owed $4436 to Ratu Isoa. FICAC prosecutor Rashmi Aslam informed the witness that an examination on the same information showed that Ratu Isoa owed Government $11,239.

Asenaca Tikoca informed the court that she got involved in the case as she is the daughter of Ratu Isoa and is also an accountant.

She also said that she had applied accounting principles to prepare the document for FICAC.

Ratu Isoa, who is charged by FICAC for failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election, appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua.

FICAC and defence have been given seven days to file for written closing submissions. The case will be called again on January 31.