High Court hears Arts' bail variation application

THE bail variation application by The Fiji Times general manager/publisher Hank Arts to allow him to travel to New Zealand was heard in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The matter was called before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

Mr Arts has made an application to travel to New Zealand to attend his daughter's wedding next month and a medical review after a major surgery.

State lawyer Lee Burney informed the court that Mr Arts was facing a serious charge and there was a risk that Mr Arts would not return to Fiji to answer to the charge. Mr Arts was represented by lawyer Feizal Haniff.

In response, Mr Haniff submitted that Mr Arts was prepared to forfeit his two properties and his entire FNPF contributions to the State if he did not return to Fiji. The court heard that Mr Arts has no assets overseas.

Mr Haniff also informed the court that the duration of Mr Arts absence from Fiji was short and his absence would not delay the start of the trial.

Mr Arts is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief Fred Wesley, The Fiji Times Ltd and Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published by the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai, last year.

It is alleged that Mr Waqabaca, Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and The Fiji Times Ltd made, or caused to be published, a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper that was likely to incite dislike, antagonism or hatred of the Muslim community.

The case has been adjourned to January 25 for a ruling on the bail variation application.