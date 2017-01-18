Fiji Time: 9:30 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Back to tents

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

STUDENTS of Kubulau District School in Bua yesterday walked back into their tents to start the new school term.

When a team from this newspaper visited the school yesterday, the damaged classrooms remained with no changes to the building since February last year after the wrath of Severe TC Winston.

The only change was the construction of three new teachers quarters. But the students were more than happy to be back in school as they shared jokes while organising their desks inside the tent.

School manager Anasa Sevukiwai said despite the status of the school building, the students had produced excellent exam results.

"They have proven that even without good resources, one can still be successful and last year, our Year 6 and 8 exam results improved compared to 2015," he said.

"Our Year 6 students had a passing rate of 56 per cent compared to 46 per cent in 2015, while the Year 8 students achieved a passing rate of 68 per cent compared to the 56 per cent in 2015.

"The results have brought parents and students back to school today (yesterday) because we want to support them to achieve better results."

However, he has pleaded with Government to help them rebuild the school this term.

"Right now, we are building the teachers' quarters and we do know that Government will come in to build the classrooms but we don't know when that will happen," he said.

"Our students in Year 1, 2, 3 and 4 will learn in the tents while the other students will use the classrooms that were not damaged by TC Winston.

"The teachers are currently occupying the hostels while the students have been sent home as day scholars to allow teachers to be accommodated in the hostels."








