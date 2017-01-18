Fiji Time: 9:30 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NZ helps rebuild

Litia Cava
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The New Zealand Government has begun with a Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston recovery program for schools and government infrastructure in the Northern Lau Group.

Schools included in the program are Adi Moapa primary and secondary schools, Mua Levu District Primary School, Mavana Primary School, Daliconi Primary School and Cikobia Primary School.

All these schools in the program are from Vanuabalavu in Lau.

"The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NZ High Commission in Suva are working with the Fijian Government partners to plan the recovery work, and to ensure that New Zealand's contribution is aligned to the government's TC Winston recovery strategy," the embassy said in response to questions from this newspaper.

"The recovery program is focused on Northern Lau, however, repairs were done by New Zealand Defence Force personnel to a number of schools in the districts of Tailevu and Ra as part of our early response efforts."

Last year, NZ Foreign Affairs Minister, Murray McCully announced that New Zealand would provide $NZ10 million ($F14.95m) to support Fiji to repair public infrastructure damaged during Severe TC Winston.

This support for the recovery phase is in addition to the $NZ4.5m ($F6.7m) which was provided by the New Zealand Government to support Fiji during its immediate response phase.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)