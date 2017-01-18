NZ helps rebuild

/ Front page / News

The New Zealand Government has begun with a Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston recovery program for schools and government infrastructure in the Northern Lau Group.

Schools included in the program are Adi Moapa primary and secondary schools, Mua Levu District Primary School, Mavana Primary School, Daliconi Primary School and Cikobia Primary School.

All these schools in the program are from Vanuabalavu in Lau.

"The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NZ High Commission in Suva are working with the Fijian Government partners to plan the recovery work, and to ensure that New Zealand's contribution is aligned to the government's TC Winston recovery strategy," the embassy said in response to questions from this newspaper.

"The recovery program is focused on Northern Lau, however, repairs were done by New Zealand Defence Force personnel to a number of schools in the districts of Tailevu and Ra as part of our early response efforts."

Last year, NZ Foreign Affairs Minister, Murray McCully announced that New Zealand would provide $NZ10 million ($F14.95m) to support Fiji to repair public infrastructure damaged during Severe TC Winston.

This support for the recovery phase is in addition to the $NZ4.5m ($F6.7m) which was provided by the New Zealand Government to support Fiji during its immediate response phase.