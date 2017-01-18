Uni strengthens ties

/ Front page / News

THE University of Fiji Saweni campus in Lautoka has made a commitment to work with nearby communities of Lomolomo and Lawaki in a bid to strengthen their relationships.

University's vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir said these relationships were for students to bond with the villagers.

"To secure this bonding, we have to understand each other's culture, not to tolerate the culture but to understand it and appreciate it," he said.

Prof Misir said the engagements were also done for building community awareness of the university's roles as a tertiary institute.

"We went to these villages to advise them on the roles played by the university, not only as an institution for providing higher education, but also how the university played a role in the community and how it would benefit them."

He said the initiative was part of the institution's knowledge-based development framework which incorporated internationalisation, academic collaboration and inter-disciplinary frameworks with community engagements.

Prof Misir said UniFiji had good international relations with various universities around the world as part of the internationalisation framework.

The framework was launched in Lomolomo and Lawaki in November last year.