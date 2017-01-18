Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Wednesday 18 January

New guideline launched

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

A FOURTH version of the technical guide for tuberculosis control in Fiji that will replace the 2004 guideline was officially launched in Sigatoka by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Launching the new guideline for all medical centres in the country, Assistant Health and Medical Services Minister Alexander O'Connor said the revised edition was more user-friendly for the average health worker.

"Although aimed primarily for TB clinicians, public health staff, clinical staff and civil society organisations, all cadre of the health profession in the public and private sector will also find it useful including medical and nursing students," he said.

"This edition highlights current epidemiological patterns of the disease in Fiji with a focus on the 20 TB hot spots and hard to reach areas and in particular monitoring and evaluation standards for the TB program."








