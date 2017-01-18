Testing, diagnosis centres open

/ Front page / News

FOUR tuberculosis microscopy centres were opened simultaneously this week by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The four TB testing and diagnosis centres were opened in Sigatoka, Rakiraki, Kadavu and Taveuni.

According to the ministry, under the national TB program, Government worked with Korea-based Zero TB World in the Northern Division in 2014 when it established the first TB microscopy laboratory in Savusavu.

The ministry revealed this successful co-operation led to a three-year collaboration that began in 2015 to increase the number of TB microscopy with a total funding of about $2 million.

Assistant Health and Medical Services Minister Alexander O'Connor said the opening of the labs signified the partnership between the ministry and the Korean Government.

"This will improve accessibility of TB diagnosis simply increasing the reach out of the health care services even to those from rural and remote communities," he said.