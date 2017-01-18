TB patients decline

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alexander O'Connor (left) and Sigatoka Hospital Board of Visitors Secretary Coral Kennedy checks the TB Manual during the Launch in Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A TOTAL of 363 people were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2015, says Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alexander O'Connor.

Mr O'Connor said while the global figures showed the disease as being in the highest causes of worldwide deaths in previous years, Fiji was showing signs of improvements.

"Globally, tuberculosis remains a major public health concern," he said.

According to the latest Global Tuberculosis Report 2016 published by the World Health Organization (WHO), TB was among the top 10 causes of deaths worldwide in 2014 with 10.4 million people falling ill from TB.

However, he said Fiji had recorded a decline in TB patients over the past two years.

"In 2015, 363 cases of TB were diagnosed and this reflects a decline with the incidence of TB in Fiji decreasing from 68 cases per 100,000 people to 51 per 100,000 people."

Mr O'Connor said the decline was the result of combined efforts by the ministry and its local and international partners such as the Government of Korea.

"As part of its response to combating TB, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services had developed the National Strategic Plan for TB from 2015 to 2020 that harmonises efforts to prevent and control TB by adopting the Global 'End TB Strategy' with the vision to eliminate this disease by 2035.

"We are committed to this target and the timely assistance of the Government of the Republic of Korea will enable us to achieve this target."

Mr O'Connor acknowledged the assistance of the Korean Government in assisting the Health Ministry in battling TB in the country through its Capacity Strengthening of TB Control Services in Fiji.